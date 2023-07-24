Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 37.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $1,961,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.45.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.1 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

