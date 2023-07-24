Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading Up 6.2%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 359,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 700,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Holley from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Get Holley alerts:

Holley Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01.

Institutional Trading of Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts predict that Holley Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Holley in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Holley by 148.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.