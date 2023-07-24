Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Up 3.9%

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.91. 150,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,025,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $144.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.77 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $40,596.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,135.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.