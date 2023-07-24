Hubbell Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Hubbell has a payout ratio of 31.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hubbell to earn $14.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HUBB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $333.78. The stock had a trading volume of 541,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,850. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.46. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $192.64 and a twelve month high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

