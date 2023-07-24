iExec RLC (RLC) Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $83.43 million and $8.62 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00003960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,124.04 or 1.00053248 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

