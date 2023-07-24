Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.92.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4 %

ITW stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.53. 675,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,575. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $180.27 and a 1 year high of $257.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 56,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 112.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 26,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

