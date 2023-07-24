Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,747 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILMN opened at $190.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.03 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.68.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

