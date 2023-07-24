Immutable X Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $402.89 million and $17.83 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

