Insider Buying: GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) Insider Purchases £34,400.18 in Stock

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) insider Julia Chapman purchased 41,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £34,400.18 ($44,979.31).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

LON GCP opened at GBX 79.90 ($1.04) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £701.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.43 and a beta of 0.21. GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 72.20 ($0.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 115.40 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a current ratio of 390.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 88.85.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

