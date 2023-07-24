Insider Buying: HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) President Buys $11,996,691.00 in Stock

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) President Michael L. Hollis purchased 1,142,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $11,996,691.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,467,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,406,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.67. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

