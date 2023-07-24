Insider Buying: Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 5,394 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 5,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $77,673.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,577,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,111,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Marlio Charles Mosseri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 9,149 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $135,771.16.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 10,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 8,948 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $135,920.12.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 1,176 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $18,251.52.

On Monday, June 26th, Marlio Charles Mosseri bought 16,760 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, for a total transaction of $275,869.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 73,175 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $1,275,440.25.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Marlio Charles Mosseri acquired 6,091 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $107,871.61.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 32,124 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $568,916.04.

NASDAQ:NVCT traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.55. 38,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,810. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $232.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the first quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter valued at $393,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 216.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate that inhibits the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

