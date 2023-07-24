Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $1,447,531.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,809 shares in the company, valued at $70,929,050.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $1,410,364.74.

On Friday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total transaction of $1,375,505.31.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.64, for a total transaction of $1,365,039.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total value of $1,327,460.28.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total value of $1,392,893.82.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,489,890.39.

On Friday, June 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,320.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 1 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.59, for a total transaction of $176.59.

On Monday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.79, for a total value of $1,565,939.06.

On Thursday, May 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.65, for a total transaction of $1,383,839.10.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.09. 1,539,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.07. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. The company had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

