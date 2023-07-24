Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) CEO Sells $46,764.55 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

NYSE:FSI opened at $2.64 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.