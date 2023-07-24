Insider Selling: Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI) CEO Sells $46,764.55 in Stock

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $46,764.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,394,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance
NYSE:FSI opened at $2.64 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.57 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Flexible Solutions International
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Flexible Solutions International
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.