Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells 7,530 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,547.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $529,258.40.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81.

FTNT stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.27. 3,776,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,135,434. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

