Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 2,578 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,181.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40.

Natera Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of Natera stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.79. 1,094,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,142. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $241.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 1,234.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

