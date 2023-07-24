Insider Selling: SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) CEO Sells $1,338,640.00 in Stock

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) CEO Doug Black sold 8,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 558,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,518,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Down 0.2 %

SITE stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $176.16.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SiteOne Landscape Supply

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.