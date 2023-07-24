Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

INTC stock opened at $34.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

