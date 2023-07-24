Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $330.00 at Morgan Stanley

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.76.

Shares of ISRG traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.36. 346,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.88.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,583 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,921 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

