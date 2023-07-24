Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of PLW stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,276. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $27.35 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

