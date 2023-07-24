Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1232 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,127. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,073,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,537,000 after purchasing an additional 596,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 249,914 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

