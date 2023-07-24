Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0589 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.93. 276,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 699,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 380,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 554,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

