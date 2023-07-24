Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 305,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,579. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

