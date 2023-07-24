Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0679 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.74. The company had a trading volume of 305,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,579. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,661.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

