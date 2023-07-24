Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. 72,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,128. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

