Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Announces $0.08 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCW traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.13. 63,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,071. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,615,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,879,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,983,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,510,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

