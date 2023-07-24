Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEFGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 58,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 133,422 shares.The stock last traded at $18.21 and had previously closed at $18.39.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $675.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

