Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.35

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.35 and last traded at $45.37, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 263.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

