Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 116.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.20. 855,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.