Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 164,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

