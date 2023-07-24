Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 24th (AAPL, ABNB, ABT, ABX, ACRE, AEM, AGNC, AI, ALS, ALV)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$99.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by CSFB from $10.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $31.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $91.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $346.00 to $335.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $40.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$121.50 to C$130.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$69.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $21.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $221.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $177.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $17.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $148.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $142.00 to $138.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $51.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $15.75.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $163.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $595.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $69.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $119.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $564.00 to $585.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $150.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $24.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $178.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$61.50. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $172.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.25 to $11.75.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $314.00 to $385.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $323.00 to $368.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.75.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $239.00 to $222.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $520.00 to $680.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $470.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $425.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $27.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $197.00 to $201.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $35.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $46.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $60.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $320.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $52.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$102.00 to C$105.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$33.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $650.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $553.00 to $665.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $530.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $52.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $74.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$130.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $74.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.70 to $4.50.

Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) had its target price boosted by Clarus Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25. Clarus Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $158.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $163.00 to $170.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $165.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $234.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $268.00 to $265.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $0.90 to $1.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $532.00 to $569.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Argus from $490.00 to $550.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $525.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $555.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$128.50 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $41.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $66.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $106.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $21.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$92.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Stephens from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $249.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $119.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $54.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $92.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

