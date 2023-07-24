Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 24th (AAPL, ABNB, ABT, ABX, ACRE, AEM, AGNC, AI, ALS, ALV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, July 24th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $225.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $132.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $10.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$99.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $140.00 to $152.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $160.00 to $175.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $20.00 to $22.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $64.00 to $79.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target trimmed by Guggenheim from $184.00 to $179.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $53.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $56.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) had its target price reduced by CSFB from $10.50 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $31.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $545.00 to $575.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.50 to $10.50.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.75 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by Bank of America Co. from $205.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $82.00. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $91.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $305.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $346.00 to $335.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $40.00.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$121.50 to C$130.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$67.00 to C$69.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $34.00.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $21.00.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $116.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $125.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $98.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $247.00 to $221.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $177.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $420.00 to $460.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $10.00. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$62.00 to C$64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $53.00 to $57.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $47.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $52.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target increased by Argus from $56.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $17.00.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC to $5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $165.00 to $148.00.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $142.00 to $138.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $71.00 to $51.00.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $14.25 to $15.75.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.00 to C$3.25. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price reduced by CSFB from C$40.50 to C$40.00. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $194.00 to $163.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $535.00 to $595.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$44.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $148.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price boosted by Argus from $135.00 to $145.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $81.00 to $69.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $77.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $142.00 to $161.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $57.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $119.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $240.00 to $220.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $115.00 to $125.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $564.00 to $585.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $152.00 to $150.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $150.00 to $140.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $141.00 to $143.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $34.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $31.00 to $24.00.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $43.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $176.00 to $178.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $186.00 to $182.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1,350.00 to C$1,500.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $33.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$61.50. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $31.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$160.00 to C$175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $81.00 to $80.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $12.00 to $13.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $172.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price increased by Compass Point from $11.25 to $11.75.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $34.00 to $32.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $480.00 to $550.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$210.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $45.00 to $43.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $314.00 to $385.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $323.00 to $368.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.75.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $15.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $239.00 to $222.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $181.00 to $184.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $75.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price target trimmed by Argus from $17.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $10.00 to $12.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $66.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $520.00 to $680.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $23.00 to $25.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its price target raised by Roth Mkm from $80.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $437.00 to $470.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $400.00 to $425.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $33.00 to $27.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $195.00 to $205.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $197.00 to $201.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $48.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $35.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $46.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $71.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target reduced by Guggenheim from $104.00 to $60.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $320.00 to $400.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $61.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $72.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $52.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$102.00 to C$105.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from $59.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $63.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$33.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $48.00 to $44.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $43.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $540.00 to $650.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $553.00 to $665.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $53.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $400.00 to $530.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from $75.00 to $50.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $61.00 to $52.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $82.00 to $74.00.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $80.00 to $75.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price increased by Stephens from $45.00 to $48.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$130.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $225.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $77.00 to $74.00.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $4.70 to $4.50.

Simply Better Brands (OTCMKTS:PKANF) had its target price boosted by Clarus Securities from C$1.00 to C$1.25. Clarus Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $155.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $158.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $158.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $160.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $163.00 to $170.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $171.00 to $172.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $19.00 to $16.00.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $165.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $234.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $220.00 to $196.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $268.00 to $265.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $273.00 to $275.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $130.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $0.90 to $1.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.50 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $110.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $21.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $532.00 to $569.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $535.00 to $560.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target raised by Argus from $490.00 to $550.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $525.00 to $550.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $550.00 to $555.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $37.00 to $34.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$128.50 to C$135.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$33.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $39.00 to $41.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $112.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $86.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $67.00 to $80.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $75.00 to $66.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $55.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $106.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $68.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.50 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $30.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.50 to $21.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $290.00 to $305.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$86.00 to C$92.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Stephens from $40.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $41.00 to $39.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by CIBC from $123.00 to $139.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $51.00 to $49.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.50 to $7.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $188.00 to $191.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.50.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $272.00 to $287.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $23.00.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $47.00 to $43.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $252.00 to $249.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $119.00.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $68.00 to $54.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $20.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $51.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $224.00 to $210.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $59.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $92.00.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $118.00 to $110.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $172.00 to $179.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $34.00 to $42.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

