Investors Buy Large Volume of NIO Call Options (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 285,422 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 52% compared to the typical volume of 188,025 call options.

NIO Stock Up 12.9 %

NIO stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $11.95. 74,988,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,347,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. NIO has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.97.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,959,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,344,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NIO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,086,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 92,662 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,128,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,601 shares during the period. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.47.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

