IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,341 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $33,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $227.43. The stock had a trading volume of 209,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,244. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

