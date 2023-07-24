Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stake Lowered by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Iridium Communications comprises approximately 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $7,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,217,000 after buying an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,157,000 after buying an additional 195,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IRDM traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 74,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.