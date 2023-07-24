iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (CVD) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE CVD traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$16.85. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$16.01 and a 1 year high of C$17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.92.

