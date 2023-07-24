iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.62. 604,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,486. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.05 and a 200-day moving average of $253.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
