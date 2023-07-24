iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Cut by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $103.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.05.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

