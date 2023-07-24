iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.

Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.29 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.51.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.