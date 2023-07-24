iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Sets New 52-Week High at $360.19

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $360.19 and last traded at $357.81, with a volume of 615446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.96.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 517.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,834,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.