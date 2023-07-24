iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $93.19. 303,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,233. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.15. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

