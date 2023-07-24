iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.01

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.01 and last traded at $75.91, with a volume of 2598130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.81.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $72.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,159,000 after acquiring an additional 651,701 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

