iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.26

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.15, with a volume of 67330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a market cap of $810.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $285,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

