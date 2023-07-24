iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.93

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $96.93 and last traded at $96.66, with a volume of 183705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

