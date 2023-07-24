iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $249.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.10. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $201.72 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

