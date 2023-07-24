iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Florin Court Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.66 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $72.52.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
