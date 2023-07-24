iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IHF. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,685,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $264.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.72. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12-month low of $240.08 and a 12-month high of $287.50.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

