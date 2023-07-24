Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.71

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.71 and last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 39840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered Jaguar Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of C$124.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.51.

Jaguar Mining ( TSE:JAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of C$48.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.4203233 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

