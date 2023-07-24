James W. Ayers Buys 6,000 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,830,091 shares in the company, valued at $358,476,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 260,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,162. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.81.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 12.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 269,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.88.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

