Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) CFO Sells $44,040.00 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $44,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ian Goodkind also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, Ian Goodkind sold 32,809 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $725,406.99.

On Thursday, June 1st, Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.25. 364,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.45. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jamf by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

