JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Price Target to GBX 420

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QNTQY. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 454 ($5.94) to GBX 457 ($5.98) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS QNTQY opened at $17.60 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.2291 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This is a boost from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is -174.28%.

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.