JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Price Target to $7.00

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.40 to $7.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group cut TAL Education Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of -0.06.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $268.99 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,252,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,240,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 663,528 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

