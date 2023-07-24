JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,400 ($18.31) in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. HSBC raised Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.46) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $966.67.

Fevertree Drinks stock remained flat at $18.07 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $18.75.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

